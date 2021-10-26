Alec Baldwin's Daughter Slams Candace Owens for Calling Shooting 'Poetic Justice'

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Slams Candace Owens for Calling Shooting 'Poetic Justice'

Upworthy

Published

Alec Baldwin's daughter has spoken out after Candace Owens said the shooting he was involved in was "poetic justice" for his criticism...

Full Article