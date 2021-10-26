Alec Baldwin's Daughter Slams Candace Owens for Calling Shooting 'Poetic Justice'
Published
Alec Baldwin's daughter has spoken out after Candace Owens said the shooting he was involved in was "poetic justice" for his criticism...Full Article
Published
Alec Baldwin's daughter has spoken out after Candace Owens said the shooting he was involved in was "poetic justice" for his criticism...Full Article
Ireland Baldwin and Candace Owens got into a heated exchange of words on social media. The 26-year-old model took to her Instagram..
The model is the daughter of Alec and actress Kim Basinger.