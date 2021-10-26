NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: NFC teams claim five of the top six slots
Published
In Dan Hanzus' updated NFL Power Rankings, a striking theme emerges up top: NFC domination. Meanwhile, the back-to-back AFC champion...Full Article
Published
In Dan Hanzus' updated NFL Power Rankings, a striking theme emerges up top: NFC domination. Meanwhile, the back-to-back AFC champion...Full Article
NFC teams lock down top five spots, but AFC clubs are slotted sixth through 11th as power dynamics shift.
The first four teams, including No. 1 Arizona Cardinals, remain unchanged after posting Week 6 wins. But Baltimore Ravens stake..