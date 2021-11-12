FAA Refers 37 Cases Involving Unruly Airline Passengers To FBI

Watch VideoThe Federal Aviation Administration says it has referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January.
FAA and Justice Department officials said Thursday that in the last three months they developed a...
Watch VideoThe Federal Aviation Administration says it has referred 37 cases involving unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since the number of disruptions on flights began to spike in January.