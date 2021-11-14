Drake Spent $1 Million at a Houston Strip Club Day After Astroworld Tragedy: Report
Published
The Toronto rapper hit Houston's Area 21 after he performed at Astroworld.
#houstonstripclub #drake #astroworld #rapper
Published
The Toronto rapper hit Houston's Area 21 after he performed at Astroworld.
#houstonstripclub #drake #astroworld #rapper
One day after rapper Drake performed at the deadly Astroworld festival in Houston — he apparently drowned his sorrows by..
Hours after performing with Travis Scott, Drake went to a strip club in Houston. Video suggested Drake spent $1 million on..