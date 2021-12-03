Explainer: The Latest U.S. Travel Rules And Restrictions

Watch VideoPresident Biden's latest measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 will increase the hassle factor of flying into the United States, even for American citizens returning from overseas.
Beginning next week, travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus within one day...
Watch VideoPresident Biden's latest measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 will increase the hassle factor of flying into the United States, even for American citizens returning from overseas.