Russia said on Saturday it was pulling back about 10,000 troops from near the Ukrainian border in an unexpected major de-escalation as it gears up for talks on NATO concessions with the United States.The troops from the Southern...Full Article
Russia pulls back 10,000 troops from near Ukraine in surprise de-escalation
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Poland, Lithuania back Ukraine, urge Russia sanctions
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland and Lithuania joined Ukraine on Monday to call for stronger Western sanctions against Moscow amid a..
SeattlePI.com