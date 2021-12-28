India Cuts Off Foreign Funding of Mother Teresa's Charity
The move is part of a tightening of rules on organizations financed by donations from abroad and comes amid a rise in attacks on religious minorities.
India's government has blocked a charity founded by Mother Teresa from receiving foreign funds.
Hindu hardliners have long accused the Catholic charity of trying to convert people to Christianity.