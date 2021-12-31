Tens of thousands flee as Colorado fires burn hundreds of homes
Published
Governor Jared Polis declares state of emergency as the National Weather Service warns of ‘life-threatening situation’.
#tensofthousands #jaredpolis #nationalweatherservice
Published
Governor Jared Polis declares state of emergency as the National Weather Service warns of ‘life-threatening situation’.
#tensofthousands #jaredpolis #nationalweatherservice
Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and tens of thousands of residents evacuated as wildfires spread across part of the US state..
An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping centre have burned and tens of thousands of people have been evacuated in..