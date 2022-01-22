Covid 19 Omicron: New sub-variant under investigation as it sweeps Europe

Covid 19 Omicron: New sub-variant under investigation as it sweeps Europe

New Zealand Herald

Published

A new sister subtype of the Covid Omicron variant, which may be more transmissible and harder to track, has begun rearing its head overseas in recent days.The subtype is being referred to as BA. 2, while the original Omicron, is...

Full Article