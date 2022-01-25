Police have revealed how nine-year-old Charlise Mutten died, after her body was found in a barrel last week.Investigators told the media on Tuesday that the girl suffered a fatal gunshot wound.Police have also released CCTV images...Full Article
NSW Police reveal how nine-year-old Charlise Mutten died
