Watch VideoThe last major flashpoint between Russia and Ukraine was back in 2014, when Ukraine ousted its pro-Russian president, and the Russian military annexed Crimea. Since then, pro-Russian separatists, allegedly with Russian military support, have been locked in a conflict with Ukrainian forces in the East. But their tense...Full Article
What's Happening With Russia, Ukraine Tensions?
