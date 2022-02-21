Australia Reopens Borders After 2-Year COVID Closure

Watch VideoInternational tourists and business travelers began arriving in Australia with few restrictions on Monday, bringing together families in tearful reunions after separations of two years or longer forced by some of the most draconian pandemic measures of any democracy in the world.
