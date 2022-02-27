North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile In Resumption Of Testing

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile In Resumption Of Testing

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoNorth Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, its neighbors said, in a resumption of weapons tests that came as the United States and its allies are focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The missile launch was the eighth of its kind this year. Some experts have said North Korea is trying to...

Full Article