Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a “radical” draft Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century and warned that other rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the court follows through. Across the...Full Article
President Biden Blasts Leaked Roe v. Wade Draft As 'Radical'
Newsy0 shares 1 views
