Kentucky Judge Extends Block Of State's Abortion Ban

Kentucky Judge Extends Block Of State's Abortion Ban

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoA Kentucky judge granted an injunction on Friday that prevents the state's near-total ban on abortions from taking effect, meaning the state's two clinics can continue providing abortions, for now.

*SEE MORE: Two Weeks Post-Roe: How Abortion Has Already Changed In The U.S.*

Jefferson Circuit Judge Mitch Perry's...

Full Article