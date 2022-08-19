What The Warner Bros.-Discovery Merger Means For Streaming As A Whole

Watch VideoThe dust is settling around the highly-publicized merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, and some experts say this is only the beginning for the streaming industry as a whole.
"You will see more merger activity, where streamers are trying to pick up existing libraries so that the consumer knows when they log on...
