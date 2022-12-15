Jenna Ortega And Her ‘Wednesday’ Co-Star Percy Hynes White Reunite On Tiffany Paulsen’s Directorial Debut ‘Winter Spring Summer Or Fall’, Ortega Also Exec…

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ortega is teaming with her Wednesday co-star, Percy Hynes White in Winter Spring Summer Or Fall for MPCA. Ortega is also serving as an executive producer. The romantic drama is being helmed by Tiffany Paulsen, marking her feature debut. The script was written by Dan Schoffer with…



#bradkrevoy #verve #tiffanypaulsen #emmaroberts #mgm #paramountglobalcontentdistribution #tiffanys #lindsaylohan #sabrinacarpenter #chordoverstreet