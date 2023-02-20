MLB creates 'economic reform committee' as Mets spend hundreds of millions in free agency
Published
The New York Mets’ spending in the offseason raised eyebrows among Major League Baseball owners as the team brought in Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana, and re-signed Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo to massive contracts. The Mets also had a long-term deal with Carlos Correa, but…
#newyorkmets #majorleaguebaseball #justinverlander #kodaisenga #josequintana #edwindiaz #brandonnimmo #mets #carloscorrea #minnesotatwins