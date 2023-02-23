‘The Consultant’ Review: Christoph Waltz’s Amazon Horror-Satire Is a Vibe in Search of a Show
Published
His first series since Apple TV+’s Servant, Tony Basgallop’s Amazon show The Consultant confirms his place as a writer with no interest in choosing a lane. Like Servant, The Consultant is a chamber piece of escalating creepiness — part horror, part satire — capable of occasionally getting under…
#apple #tonybasgallops #dramedy #christophwaltz #reptilian #nattwolffandbrittany #compware #aimeecarrero #catholicism #patoff