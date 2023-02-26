Here’s what to watch for when the Supreme Court hears challenges to Biden’s student-loan cancellation plan this week

Frank Sottosanto just got a taste of what it would be like to be free of student debt. Earlier this month, Sottosanto finished paying off his private student loans, which once totaled roughly $30,000 a step he said he could only afford to take because of the pandemic-era freeze on payments,…



