Novak Djokovic now has another argument for GOAT status. The 35-year-old Serb on Monday overtook Steffi Graf’s record for most weeks by a men's or women's tennis player as World No. 1. The 22-time Grand Slam champion already held the record for the most weeks as No. 1 in the history of the ATP…



