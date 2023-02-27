WATCH LIVE: Biden hosts White House reception celebrating Black History Month

President Joe Biden is holding a White House reception to celebrate Black History Month on Monday. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. On the same day, Biden announced the appointment of former Columbia, South Carolina, Mayor Steve Benjamin as a…



#blackhistory #columbia #southcarolina #stevebenjamin #democraticparty #keishalancebottoms #atlanta #charlottesville #benjamin #usconferenceofmayors