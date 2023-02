The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has announced a new platform designed to help remove sexually explicit images of minors from the internet. Meta revealed in a blog post that it had provided initial funding to create the NCMEC’s free-to-use “Take It Down” tool, which…



#meta #takeitdown #facebookandinstagram #onlyfans #yubo #michelledelaune #ncmec #tiktok #bumble #messenger