Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will not serve a second term, after failing on Tuesday to advance to an April runoff election. There were nine candidates in the mayoral race, and with no one securing more than 50 percent of the vote to win outright, there will be a runoff on April 4 between the top…



#lorilightfoot #paulvallas #chicagopublicschools #brandonjohnson #cookcounty #chicagoteachersunion #citycouncil #redline #cityhall #vallas