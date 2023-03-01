‘Almost Famous’ Star Casey Likes Cast as Marty McFly in ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’

Casey Likes has been cast as Marty McFly in “Back to the Future: The Musical,” which is coming to Broadway this spring. He joins the previously announced Tony Award winner Roger Bart, who will play Doc Brown, as well as Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles, who has been cast as George McFly. Both Bart…



#caseylikes #martymcfly #broadway #tonyaward #rogerbart #docbrown #olivieraward #hughcoles #georgemcfly #williammiller