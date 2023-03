Bruce Willis’ Wife Tells Paparazzi to Stop Yelling at Him After Dementia Diagnosis: Let Him Get ‘From Point A to Point B Safely’

Emma Heming Willis, wife to actor Bruce Willis, has made a statement asking paparazzi to “keep your space” when following the 67-year-old actor, who was recently diagnosed with dementia. Heming Willis posted a video on Instagram, recounting a recent incident in which photographers attempted to…



#emmahemingwillis #brucewillis #hemingwillis #santamonica #pointa #psa #willis #bruce