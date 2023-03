Alexei Navalny’s Daughter Delivers Message to Imprisoned Father on Oscars Red Carpet: ‘I Miss Him and I Love Him’

As Alexei Navalny’s wife and daughter attend Sunday’s Oscars to honor Daniel Roher’s nominated documentary “Navalny,” his daughter, Dasha, delivered a touching message to her imprisoned father on the red carpet. “I miss him and I love him and we’re doing everything we can to get him out,” Dasha…



