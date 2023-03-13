‘Navalny’ Director Daniel Roher Dedicates Best Doc Oscar to Political Prisoner: “The World Has Not Forgotten Your Vital Message”

As Navalny won best documentary feature film at the 2023 Oscars, filmmaker Daniel Roher dedicated the award to the film’s namesake political prisoner and Putin critic while Navalny’s wife told her husband to “stay strong.” After director Roher took to the Dolby Theatre stage with Alexei Navalny’s…



#oscars #danielroher #navalnys #alexeinavalnys #russian #vladimirputin #navalny #yulianavalnaya #rohers #christogrozev