Learn More Shazam 2's Credits Tease A DC Supervillain That Might Never Come Contains spoilers for "Shazam! Fury of the Gods." Among the plethora of plot threads left dangling in the wind by "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," there's one little Easter egg DC fans would no doubt be salivating over much…



#eastereggdc #shazam #billybatson #asherangel #kryptonian #brainiac #bigredcheese #justiceleague #wonderwoman