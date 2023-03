A massive explosion in Crimea destroyed Russian cruise missiles meant for its Black Sea fleet, Ukraine says

A still from footage shared on social media on March 20, 2023, purporting to show an explosion in Dhzankoi, Crimea. Insider was unable to verify the footage. Anton Gerashchenko/Twitter Ukraine's MOD said that Russian Kalibr missiles were destroyed in a blast in Dzhankoi, Crimea. Ukraine hasn't…



#dhzankoi #antongerashchenko #ukraine #mod #russiankalibr #dzhankoi #russian #crimea #ministryofdefense #kalibrnk