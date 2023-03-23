ESPN’s Jay Williams Says Ja Morant Should Have Been Suspended For Season: ‘NBA Missed The Mark’

ESPN analyst Jay Williams thinks the NBA should have suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for the rest of the regular season. The star guard was suspended by his team after he flashed a gun on the screen while being filmed on Instagram Live. The NBA handed eight games to his suspension, some…



#espn #jaywilliams #nba #memphisgrizzlies #jamorant #instagramlive #jaywill #flordia #adrianwojnarowski #grizzlies