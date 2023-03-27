Jonathan Majors in 'Freedom' Cap As He Leaves Court on Assault Charges

Jonathan Majors in 'Freedom' Cap As He Leaves Court on Assault Charges

Upworthy

Published

Marvel star Jonathan Majors wore a baseball cap with the words "Freedom" emblazoned on it as he faced a New York City court. Police arrested the 33-year-old star of Creed 3 on Saturday morning after he allegedly assaulted a woman believed to be his girlfriend. City prosecutors say Majors hit the…

#jonathanmajors #freedom #newyorkcity #dailymail #lovecraftcountry #priyachaudhry #mrmajors #nypd #hollywood #academyawards

Full Article