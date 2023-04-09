King's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route

ViewKing Charles III plans to take a short cut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.
The lower-key ceremony May 6 will still be steeped in ancient...
