A group called Moms for Liberty just got a Florida school to censor a graphic novel about Anne Frank and the Holocaust

A high school along Florida’s Atlantic Coast has removed a graphic novel based on the diary of Anne Frank after a leader of a conservative advocacy group challenged it, claiming it minimized the Holocaust. “Anne Frank’s Diary: The Graphic Adaptation” was removed from a library at Vero Beach High…



#florida #atlanticcoast #annefrank #holocaust #verobeachhighschool #momsforliberty #indianrivercounty #cristenmaddux #nazis #jews