Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington to Star in August Wilson’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ at Netflix
August Wilson’s classic play “The Piano Lesson” will be getting another feature film adaptation, this time courtesy of Netflix. The star-packed adaptation of the 1930s-set melodrama will feature Samuel Jackson and John David Washington with Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts and Corey…
