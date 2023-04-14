Clint Eastwood Sets ‘Juror No. 2’ at Warner Bros., Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette in Early Talks to Star

Legendary actor and filmmaker Clint Eastwood is closing in on his next project, with plans to direct “Juror No. 2.” The legal drama is set up at Warner Bros., with Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette circling the lead roles. Eastwood will direct and produce the project alongside Adam Goodman, Tim…



#clinteastwood #warnerbros #nicholashoult #tonicollette #adamgoodman #timmoore #jessicameier #jonathanabrams #eastwood #oscar