A new COVID variant fueling a surge of cases in India—and thought to be the most transmissible yet—has reached reportable levels in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. And it’s coming in hot. XBB.1.16, dubbed “Arcturus” by variant trackers, is estimated to be…



#cdc #nowcast #xbb #kraken #xbb192 #xbb151 #rajrajnarayanan #jonesboro #ark #fortune