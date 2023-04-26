WATCH LIVE: Biden and Yoon hold news conference amid agreement to dock U.S. nuclear subs in South Korea
Published
Presidents Joe Biden and Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday will sign an agreement that includes plans to have U.S. nuclear-armed submarines dock in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years, a conspicuous show of support to Seoul amid growing concern about nuclear threats by North Korea,…
#yoonsukyeol #seoul #northkorea #yoon #kimjongun #northkoreas #southkorean #north #south #moonjaein