Retired Lt. Gen. Honore says 1,500 troops not enough at the border

ViewRetired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré told Scripps News that the 1,500 troops being sent to the U.S./Mexico border might not be enough to assist with a surge of migrants expected to cross into the U.S.
Honoré has led the U.S. response to past humanitarian crises, including Joint Task Force Katrina in 2005.
Earlier this...
ViewRetired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré told Scripps News that the 1,500 troops being sent to the U.S./Mexico border might not be enough to assist with a surge of migrants expected to cross into the U.S.