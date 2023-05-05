Mike Budenholzer Is Out After Five Seasons Leading The Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks are in the market for a new head coach. Less than two weeks after their championship hopes were derailed by a stunning first-round upset at the hands of the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, the Bucks fired Budenholzer who’d led the team for the last five seasons. “The decision to make…



#milwaukeebucks #miamiheat #bucks #jonhorst #milwaukee #budenholzer #centraldivision #budenholzersbucks #donnelson #larrycostello