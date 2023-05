Former Intel Heads Brennan, Clapper To Testify To House Panel Over Role In Hunter Biden Laptop Letter Authored by Savannah Hulsey Pointer via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), Former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper are scheduled to testify before…



#intel #epochtimes #cia #johnbrennan #congressional #republicans #jimjordan #ohio #brennan #donaldtrump