Princess Charlotte's reaction to William's coronation speech goes viral

Princess Charlotte's reaction to William's coronation speech goes viral

Upworthy

Published

Princess Charlotte's "excited" reaction when spotting her father, Prince William, take the stage during King Charles III's coronation concert on Sunday has gone viral after eagle-eyed social media fans shared the moment to TikTok. Charlotte attended the concert held at Windsor Castle for her…

#princewilliam #charlesiii #tiktok #charlotte #windsorcastle #queencamilla #princegeorge #katyperry #hughbonneville #westminsterabbey

Full Article