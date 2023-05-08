E. Jean Carroll was 'exactly' Donald Trump's type, her lawyer says in closing arguments

E. Jean Carroll was "exactly" Donald Trump's type, and the former president didn't show up at her civil trial accusing him of rape because "he knows what he did" to her, her attorney alleged in closing arguments Monday in Manhattan federal court. Speaking to the six-man, three-woman jury, Roberta…



#ejeancarroll #donaldtrump #manhattan #robertakaplan #carroll #marlamaples #trump #accesshollywood #bergdorfgoodmans