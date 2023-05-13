Rumors swirl about Putin ally Lukashenko's health after Moscow trip

Rumors swirl about Putin ally Lukashenko's health after Moscow trip

Upworthy

Published

Speculation about the health of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a key ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has grown after he reportedly left Moscow's Victory Day celebrations early. Lukashenko, who has supported Putin amid the Russian leader's widely-condemned invasion of Ukraine,…

#belarusian #alexanderlukashenko #russian #vladimirputin #moscow #victoryday #ukraine #nazigermany #worldwarii #greatpatrioticwar

Full Article