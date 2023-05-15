McCarthy: 'No progress' on debt ceiling, Tuesday talks scheduled

ViewHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Monday there's been "no progress" on debt ceiling talks ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders scheduled for Tuesday at the White House, as the country pushes closer to a crisis over the need to raise its legal borrowing limit.
