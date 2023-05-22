Trump took a swipe at Ron DeSantis as he welcomed Tim Scott to the 2024 presidential race, calling the South Carolina senator a 'big step up' from the Florida…

GOP presidential candidate Tim Scott delivers his speech announcing his candidacy for president of the United States on the campus of Charleston Southern University in North Charleston, S.C., on May 22, 2023. AP Photo/Mic Smith Former President Trump on Monday blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis while also…



#timscott #northcharleston #apphotomicsmith #rondesantis #trump #scott #desantis #donaldtrump #southcarolina #florida