Coinspeaker Virgin Orbit Shuts Down Operations and Divests Assets Following April Bankruptcy Virgin Orbit has shut down its operations following the disposal of its assets and equipment to a trio of aerospace companies in a bankruptcy sale. The company confirmed its closure after Rocket Lab…



#rocketlab #stratolaunch #vastslauncher #virgingroup #asvirginorbit #virginorbits #shutdown #virgingalactic #virginorbit #richardbranson