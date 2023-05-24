‘Asteroid City’: How Covid Quarantine Inspired Wes Anderson’s Latest About People Stuck In the 1950s Desert

Wes Anderson’s latest absurdist comedy is about many things, part homage to Playhouse 90, part play-within-a play, but at the core of it are a bunch of travelers marooned in the desert western town of Asteroid City. Of the many stuck, err visiting in a funk, are Scarlett Johansson’s movie star…



#wesandersons #asteroidcity #scarlettjohansson #midgecampbell #cannes #saidanderson #broadway #bryancranston #playhouse #augie