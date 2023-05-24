‘Asteroid City’: How Covid Quarantine Inspired Wes Anderson’s Latest About People Stuck In the 1950s Desert
Published
Wes Anderson’s latest absurdist comedy is about many things, part homage to Playhouse 90, part play-within-a play, but at the core of it are a bunch of travelers marooned in the desert western town of Asteroid City. Of the many stuck, err visiting in a funk, are Scarlett Johansson’s movie star…
#wesandersons #asteroidcity #scarlettjohansson #midgecampbell #cannes #saidanderson #broadway #bryancranston #playhouse #augie