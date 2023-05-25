Monica Barbaro on ‘Fubar’ and Her Father-Daughter Dynamic With Co-Star Arnold Schwarzenegger: ‘We’d Argue With Smiles on Our Faces’

She learned how to fly F-18 fighter jets to star alongside Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick.” In 2021, she played a mother in Ricky D’Ambrose’s autobiographical film “The Cathedral.” Currently, she’s taking vocal and guitar lessons to prepare for her role as Joan Baez alongside Timothée Chalamet…



#f18 #tomcruise #cathedral #joanbaez #timothéechalamet #bobdylan #acompleteunknown #tischschoolofarts #arnoldschwarzenegger #netflix