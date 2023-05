SEOUL, South Korea -- A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, officials said. The plane landed safely. Some people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop…



#seoul #asianaairlines #airbus #a321 #transportministry #daegu #jeju #yonhapnewsagency